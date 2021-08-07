NHRC Issues Notice To Delhi, Maharashtra And Karnataka Over Plight Of Crematorium Workers

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice on Saturday in response to a petition filed to draw attention to the circumstances of crematorium or graveyard workers performing last rites in COVID-19 death cases. The NHRC has requested the Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of the Departments of Labour of Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka to examine the situation and submit a report.

According to the NHRC order, it is stated that the accusations in the complaint involve human rights violations. The commission has observed that the State authorities have also not taken action on the cases that have serious concerns which include the pathetic conditions, pain, and plight of crematorium, cemetery, graveyard, and kabristan workers who have been engaged in COVID-19 death cases.

Supreme Court lawyer and human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy filed a petition asking for a response from the government within four weeks.

According to the petition, the employees have been denied statutory pay, are living in deplorable conditions, and are in complete violation of COVID-19 guidelines. The petition also stated that the suffering and hardship of crematorium/graveyard workers as well as for the hearse drivers has been witnessed throughout India. The workers are exhausted and hungry, overworked and under-protected and their tribulations have mostly gone unreported.

Apart from the above issues, Tripathy has also raised his voice for the human rights issues of students, street children, homeless people, transgenders, sex workers, human rights defenders, journalists, migrant workers, government servants, and private individuals engaged in pandemic-related work. He stated that they are also suffering due to low pay, long work hours and denial of statutory benefits.

Major Issues

Further, he cites examples of cremation employees who died in the line of duty but did not get any compensation. The majority of workers at crematoriums, cemeteries, and other similar establishments in India are members of the impoverished Scheduled Caste Community, who endure unspeakable hardships on a daily basis, according to the petition.

He claims that due to lack of money and knowledge, their family members also suffer quietly. These are classic instances of state-sanctioned violations of human rights. He even added that the failure, carelessness, and indifference on the part of the Departments of Labour, Social Justice and Empowerment, Home Affairs, and Health are to blame.

According to the petition, the NHRC should have a complete database with information on how many workers are employed in each state, their status and the amount of remuneration and other dues paid to them during the pandemic, arrears owed to them, and health protection measures put in place for their protection while performing their professional functions.

The petition urged the NHRC to take steps to ensure the workers' physical and financial safety, including providing them with personal protective equipment (PPE), free testing, vaccination, job security, overtime pay, social security, and housing.

(Image Credit: PTI)