The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) filed a notice to the Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on April 22, requesting a report including the investigation status, and statutory remedies granted to a Dalit man in Odisha's Kendrapada district, after he was allegedly forced to rub his nose in his own spit.

The notice by NHRC said, “The National Human Rights Commission, India has taken a suo-motu cognisance of a media report of the incident wherein a Dalit man was allegedly forced to rub his nose in his own spit in front of a village Sarpanch and locals in Kendrapada district of Odisha. The Commission has issued a notice to the Odisha Chief Secretary calling for a report within six weeks including status of investigation of the case, which has been reportedly registered by the police, as well as the status of statutory relief paid to the victims.”

"The issues mentioned are of a very serious nature, and the victim's right to dignity has been grossly violated," the rights panel said, referring to media reports on the incident.

The notice by NHRC further mentioned, “As per the media report, the incident occurred when the Sarpanch of Tikhiri village in Bhubaneswar visited the victim’s house seeking donations for a temple. The man reportedly said that he had already donated an amount, which made the Sarpanch angry. The Sarpanch allegedly abused the man and his wife in front of locals. An FIR has been reportedly registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant provisions of the Protection of the Scheduled Castes & the Scheduled Tribes Act, 1989.”

Dailt man asked to rub his nose in his own spit

The incident occurred on April 17 after Tikhiri sarpanch Chameli Ojha visited Gurucharan Mallick's residence to collect contributions for a temple. When Mallick, 32, declined to offer money, claiming that he had already given a donation, the sarpanch allegedly abused him and his wife, Rekha.

On Sunday, the villagers were allegedly instructed to boycott Mallick's family at a meeting. According to Rekha's complaint to Marshaghai police, they also forced the Dalit man to rub his nose in his own spit as a reprimand.

The claims were, however, rejected by the sarpanch. "All of the accusations levelled against me are baseless. "There was no such incident," he stated.

Image: Twitter/@SecyChief, ANI