NHRC Issues Notice To Rajasthan Govt Over Pratapgarh Horror

The Rajasthan Government received a notice from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the horrific viral video from Pratapgarh in which a pregnant woman was allegedly disrobed and paraded naked by her family members.

"National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a pregnant woman was allegedly beaten up and paraded naked in the village by her family members in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan on August 31. Reportedly, a video of the incident also went viral on social media," an official statement issued by the Commission said.

'The report must be submitted within four weeks'

The Rajasthan Government has been given four weeks by the NHRC to submit the report. "The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issues of the violation of human rights of the victim. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Rajasthan, calling for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks," an official statement said.

"The report should also include the action taken against the perpetrators and the status of the investigation being conducted after registration of FIR in the matter. The Commission would also like to know about the health status of the victim woman and compensation, if any, provided to her by the administration," it added.

Earlier Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met the victim on Saturday (September 2) and announced financial assistance of Rs 10 Lakh and a government job for the woman who was allegedly beaten, disrobed, and paraded naked in Pratapgarh. The Chief Minister also said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed for the investigation and a total of 11 people have been arrested in this regard.