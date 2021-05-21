NHRC Issues Notice To States Over Allegations Of Denial Of Benefits Under PMGKAY & IMPDS

The National Human Rights Commission has reportedly sent notices to the Centre and the States over the alleged denial of handouts and benefits to beneficiaries of various government schemes meant to reach the needy during the Coronavirus pandemic. NHRC sought more information on the funds being stalled due to the non-completion of biometric authentication.

NHRC issues notice to Centre, States

In a statement issued by NHRC, the Council said it has taken cognisance of a complaint that accused state governments of "denying benefits" to people during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY) as well as other central schemes under the Integral Management of Public Distribution System (IMPDS).

NHRC issued notices to the Secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and the Chief Secretaries, administrators of all the states and Union Territories.

The notice seeks replies from the mentioned offices within four weeks on the actions taken regarding the issue of biometric authentication and end-to-end digitalisation of Public Distribution System (PDS) operations”.

NHRC has issued specific directions to the Chief Secretary of Mizoram to submit a comprehensive action taken report on benefits provided to Chakma villagers of Vasei and Damdep Godown of the Chakma Autonomous District Council. (CADC). The allegations were that despite having Aadhaar cards and ration cards, beneficiaries were not provided COVID relief aid under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna. The Commission has provided the State of Mizoram within one week's time to submit this report.

The notice further clarified that the states' action taken report should clearly specify steps taken by the district administration to mitigate the hardships and challenges faced by villagers. To that effect, NHRC also directed DIG to corroborate the necessary facts regarding these allegations, chiefly denial of the right to food to Chakma villagers.

It was explained in the notice that the computerisation of the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) is aimed at ensuring food security to the people, especially the poor and vulnerable sections, by eliminating shortcomings.

What is the PMGKAY?

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is a food security and welfare scheme Government of India in March 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The program is operated by the Department of Food and Public Distribution under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. So far all 36 states and Union Territories received a combined total of 31.80 lakh metric tonnes of food grains in the past year under PMGKAY.

What is CADC?

The Chakma Autonomous District Council is an autonomous council for the Chakma people living in the south-western part of Mizoram, India. It covers the Tuichawng subdivision of Lawngtlai district. Its headquarters is at Kamalanagar. Formed on April 29, 1972, the CADC is one of the three Autonomous District Councils of Mizoram state in North-East India. It is an autonomous council for ethnic Chakma people living in South-Western Mizoram bordering Bangladesh and Myanmar. There is currently a growing demand for 'Chakmaland' union territory.