NHRC Issues Notice To The Bihar Govt, PMC Commissioner Over Death Of Sanitation Workers

The NHRC has issued notices to the Bihar government, Patna's SSP and the city's municipal commissioner over reports that two sanitation workers died while cleaning an underground drain in Transport Nagar area.

Reportedly, they were not given any safety gear by the employer company involved in cleaning the drain, the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The content of the report, if true, amount to a serious issue of violation of the right to life of the victims, the NHRC said.

The NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that two workers were "choked to death" while cleaning an underground drain in Transport Nagar area in Patna on April 11.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary, Bihar government, Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, and Commissioner, Patna Municipal Corporation, seeking a detailed report within six weeks.

It is expected to include the status of the FIR registered in the matter, departmental action taken against the responsible people, and the relief and rehabilitation provided to the aggrieved families by the state authorities, the rights panel said.

The Commission has been consistently advocating a complete ban on the activities of hazardous cleaning without adequate and proper protective and safety gear or equipment.

It also issued an advisory to the Centre, states, and local authorities in this regard on September 24, 2021.