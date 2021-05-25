NHRC Issues Notice To UP, Delhi & Haryana Over COVID Norms Violation At Farmers' Protest

With the farmers' protest on the borders of the national capital continuing for nearly six months now, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi over the mass gatherings and alleged flouting of COVID-19 appropriate norms. Taking cognizance of a complaint, the statutory public body has sought a report from the mentioned States on the steps taken by the administrations to ensure the curb of COVID-19 infection at the protest sites which have been witnessing mass congregations over the last six months, including a farmers' tractor rally in the national capital which had even turned violent on Republic Day.

Several visuals accessed from the protest site across Singhu and Tikri borders show protestors flouting social distancing norms and partaking in their protest without the use of any face coverings which generally attracts a fine of at least Rs 2,000 in Delhi as it is against the precautionary measures laid down by the Central and State government to curb the virus spread with the lethal second wave raging. This notice by the NHRC also assumes significance in view of the farmers' plans to mark the completion of 6 months of their protest on Wednesday.

NHRC seeks report in 4 weeks

In a complaint to the NHRC, the complainant has alleged that the situation at the farmers' protest is likely to worsen day-by-day due to the increased inflow of the farmers at the sites of protests. "They are not only putting their lives at risk but also posing a risk, as the potential carriers of the virus, to the others in the rural areas," the complaint reads. Accordingly, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries of NCT of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to submit action-taken reports regarding the steps taken to control the spread of COVID-19 infection at the protest sites of the farmers. The report is to be submitted within four weeks.

The complaint comes at a time when the farmers under the umbrella body of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), have announced they will observe a 'black day' on May 26. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has said that the protests will begin at around 9 AM on Wednesday and end by 12 PM. "We'll put up black flags. There'll be no crowding or public meeting. Nobody is marching to Delhi. People will put up the flags wherever they are," Tikait has said.

Tikait demands vaccination centres near protest sites

Pertinently, after two farmers protesting at the borders around Delhi died due to COVID-19 recently, BKU's Rakesh Tikait held the Central government responsible for the deaths, but not himself for refusing point-blank for calling off the protests. Reiterating that farmers won't move until the three contentious farm laws passed by the government in September last year are repealed, Tikait demanded that the Centre should set up vaccination centres near protest sites. Incidentally, the farmers' body has also written a letter to the Centre seeking resumption in talks over the three farm laws.

Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over the three central laws. A government panel had met farmers leaders on January 22. There have been no talks between the two sides since January 26 when the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital turned violent.

Meanwhile, as farmers plan to intensify protests against the Centre on May 26, the Delhi police have urged the protestors against it. Highlighting that no permission has been granted for mass gathering or demonstrations, Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal has said that the force is prepared to counter any deterioration in the law & order situation in the garb of such demonstrations.