UP Govt Swings Into Action After NHRC Issues Notice Over Malnutrition Deaths In Basti

After the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of four people of a family, including three children in Basti, a team of the district administration took stock of the situation, met the family and conducted health checkups.

National Human Rights Commission has taken suo-motu cognizance of a media report that a family residing at Ojhaganj village of the Basti district has lost 4 of its members during the last 6years due to malnutrition. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2020

NHRC it has issued a notice to the Government of Uttar Pradesh, through its Chief Secretary, calling for a detailed report in the matter including the data pertaining to effective implementation social welfare schemes in the Basti district https://t.co/vXbcu24Osg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2020

Confirming the same to ANI, District Magistrate (DM) Ashutosh Niranjan said that teams of the administration had met the head of the family Harishchandra and conducted checkups of the four-year-old daughter.

"We received information from SDM Oraiya that a family in Ojhaganj village is claiming the death of four people in the last 10 years due to malnutrition. Three of them being children, while the fourth was of the wife due to a liver complication. The fourth child, a daughter was also sick, as claimed by the family," Niranjan told ANI.

The District Magistrate further said, "After that, we had sent an official from the community health centre and brought the girl to the Nutrition Centre in District Hospital where she was inspected by a child specialist. The preliminary observation shows that she is mentally handicapped. The district administration will provide help under all government schemes,".

The administration is trying to ensure that the family agrees to get the four-year-old girl treated at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

(With Inputs from: ANI) (Image Credit: ANI)

