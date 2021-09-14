NHRC Issues Notices To 4 States About Farmers' Protests Impacting Daily Lives

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in a statement on Monday said that it has issued notice to governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan and their police chiefs over the ongoing farmers' protest. The commission, through the notice, has enquired regarding the actions taken by the administrations to control the ‘adverse impact’ of the protests. The commission said that it received several complaints about how the ongoing protests impacted the functioning of industrial units.

The NHRC said that there are allegations of the protests adversely impacting the industrial units, seriously affecting more than 9000 micro, medium, and large companies. It also informed that cases of transportation being affected due to the protesters blocking the roads have been received. The roadblocks have impacted commuters, patients, physically challenged people and senior citizens to suffer due to the heavy congestion on roads, the commission reiterated.

“There are also reports that people have to travel long distances to reach their destinations due to the ongoing farmers' agitation and barricades have been put on the borders,” the NHRC said in its release. Following up on these complaints, the commission has now issued notices to administrations seeking reports on the actions taken in the matter. The commission informed that it also asked the National Disaster Management Authority, Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Union Health Ministry to submit reports regarding the “adverse impact of farmers agitation on various aspects and observance of Covid protocols at the protests sites”.

“There is an allegation that there is breach of the corona protocols by the agitating farmers at the protest site. There is further allegation that the inhabitants are not being allowed to move out of their houses due to the blockade of the passage,” the statement read. “Since the agitation involves the issue of human rights whereas the right to agitate in a peaceful manner is also to be respected. The Commission needs to take care of various human rights issues,” NHRC added.

Farmers' protests

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc. blocking access to the roads completely. Farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi', as the protests have caught several international celebrities' interest online. The protesting farmers now aim to intensify protests across UP where polls will be held in February 2022.

Image: PTI