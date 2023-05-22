NHRC Issues Notices To UP Govt Over Farmer's 'suicide'

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh Police and the chief secretary of the state over the "suicide" of a 45-year-old farmer after police allegedly forced a compromise with the perpetrators of the kidnapping and rape of his minor daughter.

The commission has sought a report in the matter from the police and the chief secretary within four weeks.

It said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report, according to which the man committed suicide after the police allegedly forced a compromise with the perpetrators of the kidnapping and rape of his minor daughter in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. The victim reportedly belonged to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

"The commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of human rights. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, calling for a detailed report within four weeks," it said in a statement.

The report should also include the present status of the matter and disbursement of the monetary relief to the victim under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995. The commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officer responsible for the tragedy, it added.

According to the media report published on May 19, the girl was kidnapped by the accused persons when she was going to meet her father at a farm on May 9.

Her father got a police complaint lodged the next day but the police, instead of registering an FIR, allegedly forced a compromise between the survivor and the accused.

The police allegedly neither called nor informed the victim's parents and closed the matter, according to the report. Upset over the developments, the girl's father allegedly committed suicide on May 17.