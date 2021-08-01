NHRC Issues Warning To Centre & Delhi Govts Over State Of Protesting Farmers, COVID Norms

Responding to a petition filed by well-known human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer, Radhakanta Tripathy, The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has recently issued a notice apart from a warning for the failure of submission of response by concerned authorities regarding the steps taken by the respective governments on resolving the issues of farmers at the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders of Delhi.

Reminder to governments over reply on farmers' situation, following of COVID guidelines at protest sites

The reminder was passed by the NHRC for immediate response by the Secretaries of Home, Agriculture, Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, and the Chief Secretaries of (National Capital Territory) NCT of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The concerned persons have also sought a reply on whether the protesting farmers have been adhering to COVID-19 guidelines at the protest sites.

Alleging it as a violation of human rights, Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy said, "The condition of the farmers, including women, senior citizens, name-sake farmers, poor and marginalised ones, has been worsening day by day. The adamant attitude of the governments and the protestors is responsible for the prolonging of the protest, especially when the pandemic situation prevails in the country. This is a case of human rights violation of highest magnitude."

Lawyer highlights farmers' woe

Tripathy who is known for his influential and selfless social work, through his petition highlighted a series of farmers' suicides, deaths, cases of sexual harassment, deaths due to COVID while also highlighting the COVID situation at the protest site.

The noted lawyer also spotlighted cases of protesting farmers against the agrarian reforms introduced by the BJP government with respect to the ongoing pandemic situation in the country.

It may be noted here that the NHRC had on May 25, moving on this petition queried for Action Taken Reports (ATR) from the Centre and states within four weeks and mentioned in its order that "in these extraordinary circumstances, our sole aim has to be to save human lives."

The Apex Court had on October 7, 2020, in the Shaheen Bagh case said that the right to protest cannot be executed 'anytime and everywhere.'

NHRC draws flak on government

The NHRC noting the latest order said, "No proper reports have been received yet and only some internal communications have been received in the matter. However, taking lenient view in light of the COVID pandemic, the NHRC issued 'reminder' to the Chief Secretaries, Govt of NCT Delhi, Haryana, and UP to file a requisite report within eight weeks positively, failing which this Commission will be constrained to invoke its coercive powers under section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights (PHR) act, 1993."

Appeals by the NHRC on farmers' issue

The appeal by the senior lawyer also highlighted that homage to the deceased farmers has been paid at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, and in the Lok Sabha by observing two minutes of silence for farmers who had lost their lives during the protests.

The petition urged the NHRC to ensure COVID containment measures at the protest sites along with the availability of basic necessities of life; medicines, oxygen, ambulance, emergency doctors, etc.

Mentioning various events and the result of false news, Tripathy also included the opinions of foreign agencies including the UN Secretary-General and Director of Communications, International Monetary Fund (IMF) in his petition.

Lawyer Tripathy also urged the human rights body to constitute a team from the NHRC to take note of the protest site while assessing the situation and make necessary recommendations in the interest of human rights and justice. The plea also urges the concerned governments to ensure payment of heavy compensation to the family members of the deceased farmers and rehabilitate their families by all possible means. The distinguished lawyer also sought direction from the NHRC to address the grievances of the protestors with consideration of the recommendation of the Ex-Chairperson of the National Farmers Commission, Dr. M S Swaminathan.