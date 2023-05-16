NHRC Notice To Stalin Govt After Twin Hooch Tragedies In Tamil Nadu

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government over two recent hooch tragedies in the state. At least 18 people have died in Tamil Nadu after consuming spurious liquor in two separate incidents in the state. The incidents took place in the Villipuram and Chengalpattu districts of the state. An NHRC statement said the commission has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP) in Tamil Nadu and has sought a detailed report in four weeks. The commission has also sought status of the FIR registered in the matter along with details of medical treatment given to the victims and details of the compensation, granted to the aggrieved families.

18 people have died in Villupuram, Chengalpattu districts so far

Apart from this, status of action taken against the delinquent officers, responsible for the tragedy has also been sought.

As per reports, the NHRC has taken suo-moto cognisance after media reports of deaths of several people after consuming spurious liquor in the state of Tamil Nadu surfaced.

It is being said that the illicit liquor was a cocktail of methanol and other chemicals, which was consumed by the victims of hooch tragedies, most of whom were the fishermen from the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. The police have registered cases in both the incidents and have arrested some accused.

NHRC notice to the Tamil Nadu government over the reported several deaths in hooch tragedy in coastal areas.



Details at: https://t.co/r1buoD5wPh@ANI @PTI_News @PIB_India — NHRC India (@India_NHRC) May 16, 2023

The DGP, Tamil Nadu has stated that, as per investigation, spurious liquor that lead to deaths in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts was originally sourced from a person identified as Elumazlai in Puducherry.

CB-CID investigating the matter

Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Monday transferred the investigation of the cases related to the hooch tragedies to the CB-CID (Crime Branch - Criminal Investigation Department) and assured that stringent action will be taken against culprits. The CM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those who were under treatment in the hospitals.

He also visited the hospital at Mundiyampakkam in Villupuram and met those undergoing treatment. He met the doctors at the hospital and instructed them to provide adequate treatment to all those who were admitted to the hospital.

According to the reports, 13 people have so far died in Villupuram district, while five in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit liquor.