NHRC Order On Custodial Torture Of Republic AVP Ghanshyam Singh On Jan 6; Arguments Heard

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) heard arguments in the case of the horrific custodial torture of Republic Media Network Assistant Vice President, Distribution, Ghanshyam Singh on Wednesday. The agency reserved its order in the case to January 6, 2021.

The National Human Rights Commission will pronounce its order in the custodial torture of Ghanshyam Singh on January 6, 2021.

In its petition before NHRC, Republic Media Network had highlighted that he had been arrested after being questioned for over 40 hours. It also cited statements from Hansa Research, responsible for collating TRP data, that they were forced to implicate Republic Media Network in the case.

The ACP denied the allegations. He also did not have any response when the fact that Singh was complying with the summons in the case was raised. He himself had confirmed that he had taken Ghanshyam Singh’s statements in the case.

Ghanshyam Singh, who was illegally arrested by Mumbai Police in the fake TRP scam on November 10 was whiplashed with a 'chakki belt' in custody. He was released on bail after 26 days custody on December 6.

"I am fine, I am very much strong sir. They wanted to know something which we have not done. They wanted to persuade me and wanted me to commit that we have done something illegal. The truth was there and it was the ultimate thing to prove that we have not done anything. We are very strong. We won today and thank you very much for that," Singh had said then, right after his release from Taloja jail.

When asked about the assault in custody, Ghanshyam had said, "Yes, they did. They tried to put pressure on me to commit something but since I have not done anything, I denied strongly. On the very second day of my police custody, they beat me actually. I kept denying whatever they wanted me to say and since I kept on saying that, they beat me. Only once they did so, on the second day. He was some (API) Assistant Police Inspector. I forgot his name as he came only for one day for interrogation."

The Maharashtra Human Rights Commission has also taken cognizance of Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrest; Khanchandani was finally granted bail on Wednesday after being illegally arrested on Sunday.

