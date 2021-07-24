NHRC Orders Delhi Govt Officials To Secure Basic Human Rights Of INA Market Civilians

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed the Delhi government on Saturday to take necessary actions to ensure the basic human rights of the civilians at the INA market, Delhi within six months. NHRC directed the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT Delhi, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Land & Development Office, Government of India, DG, CPWD, and Delhi Commissioner of Police to submit the final action taken report for further consideration.

Radhakant Tripathy filed a petition for the Human Rights of INA market civilians

The petition was filed by the noted human rights activist and Supreme Court Lawyer, Radhakant Tripathy. In his petition, Tripathy stated that despite the Swachcha Bharat Mission Scheme and the existence of several apex Offices of India like the NHRC, CVC, NCDRC, Ministry of AYUSH, DDA, etc. in the nearby location of INA Market, the human rights have not been taken care by the authorities. The NHRC acted on the petition and passed a series of directives after investigating the case twice. The Commission also directed the DCP to ensure the safety and security of the complainant instantly with submission of action taken report within four weeks. In addition to this order, NHRC also stated that,

"The commission also wishe to bring on record that the complainant, Radhakant Tripathy, who is a well-recognised human rights defender and has benen taken up multiple issues concerning violation of human rights with the Commission from time to time. His research work and efforts in awakening, spreading as well as promoting human rights in the public at large has been duly appreciated by the Commission, has brought on record that he has been getting threatening calls from miscreants involved in the matter to the extent that now-a-days murders are being done against the payment of Rs.500 and has sought for intervention of the Commission for his security and safety."

NHRC took note of nearby markets

Tripathy, further stated that the NHRC has taken note of the INA Market, Mohan Singh Market, Super Bazar, and the metro station after filing the petition. The Commission expressed its displeasure on the non-responsive behaviour of the local authorities. It stated that steps have not been taken in the areas for sewage, drainage, cleaning, toilets, public convenience, illegal encroachments, junk dealers, illegal parking, inadequate lightning and many other issues. NHRC observed that are these cases are pending for requisite action from the concerned authorities since 2014. The Commission warned the authorities that if the ground situation of these areas will not improve in the given period of time, then it will reopen the case filed in 2014 and take the necessary actions against the authorities.

(With ANI inputs)

