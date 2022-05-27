NHRC Pulls Up Maha Govt As 4 Children Test HIV+, One Dies After Alleged Medical Negligence

NHRC pulled up the Maharashtra government after 4 children tested HIV positive and one died in Nagpur after an alleged case of erroneous blood infusion. Accordingly, the National Human Rights Commission has sent notices to the Chief Secretary & Secretary of Food and Drug Department of the Maharashtra government to submit a detailed report in a time span of six weeks.

The NHRC, acting on a media report, took cognisance and issued a notice in the case, where 4 children suffering from Thalassemia were allegedly infused with HIV-infected blood and tested HIV positive. One child died after being injected with blood which wasn't tested using the Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) method, as a result of which the contamination went undetected.

“Four children have been infected with HIV, out of which one child has died. We will collect all the information and take action against the culprits after conducting a high-level investigation,” said Assistant Deputy Director of Health Department, Dr RK Dhakate as reported by ANI.

NHRC issues notices to the Chief Secretary & Secretary, Food and Drug Department, Government of Maharashtra over reported four children testing HIV+ after blood transfusion in Nagpur.

NHRC seeks report from Maha govt within six weeks

The NHRC has issued a notice as the incident amounts to a violation of the human rights of the children. Thus it has sought a report from the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra government to be filed within six weeks.

The report is expected to contain information about the action taken/proposed to be taken by the state against the gross dereliction of duty shown by the erring officials if found guilty. He has also been asked whether any treatment has been initiated to the infected children and also if compensation has been paid to the kin of the deceased child.

A notice has also been sent to the Food and Drug Department of the Maharashtra government to inform about the preliminary action taken and the criminal proceedings initiated in the case, in the next six weeks.

According to reports, on May 26, the health department initiated action against the culprits in the case. It also stated previously that five children suffering from Thalassemia were infected with Hepatitis C, while two children were infected with Hepatitis B.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK