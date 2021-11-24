NHRC Schools Law Aspirants On Process To Improve Rights, Justice System For Delhi Convicts

In a move to improve the state of affairs for prisoners, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken on a pilot project for better access to justice for inmates in New Delhi. The initiative will be worked upon in 16 jails in the National Capital, Delhi, through a legal aid system. This will be done by training Law students and fostering a sense of public service amongst each one of them during the project training. The collaboration of the NHRC with law students in Delhi is to provide them with hands-on training in the field of Law whilst also enhancing their knowledge and perspectives on the subject.

To kickstart the project, the human rights Commission has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prisons in New Delhi, National Law University (NLU) Delhi, and Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA). The objective of the project is to bring to the fore whilst also protecting the fundamental rights of inmates, as well as inculcating a sense of law ethics and professionalism amongst students.

Law aspirants of Delhi's NLU will be of assistance to the prisoners in completing bail procedures, that is to fill applications and appeals. The students will also be a part of research work that will assist the Court with factual information and ensure justice to convicts at the earliest, under the aegis of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority.

NHRC to nominate 48 students to undertake training on process to improve justice system in prison houses

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will supervise the students during the course of training and monitor the ongoings of the project as the students train themselves. The Human Rights body will decide on the payment of stipend to the students in due course.

The National Law University in Delhi will nominate 48 law aspirants who are pursuing their final year, that is the third year of Law studies, as well as students doing higher studies in Law. These nominated students will be making visits to the jails in the National Capital, under the supervision of the Legal Aid Counsel of DSLSA for a period of one year. As part of the NHRC-based project, the students will visit the prisons for a week every month in the stipulated time of 12 months.

These law students will assist the DSLSA in spreading legal awareness, legal research, drafting and representation of cases before the court of Law under the DSLSA-empanelled advocates. Apart from guiding and supervising students as they conduct the survey of prisoners, the DSLSA will appoint a lawyer for each of the 16 jails in New Delhi, for the undertakings of the project. Once they receive certification on completion of their services, the students will be paid an amount of Rs 300 per day for transport expenses.

The prisons in the National Capital Territory of Delhi will ensure that convicts get legal access under guided supervision as well as accessibility to the law aspirants.

Image: PTI, Shutterstock