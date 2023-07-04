NHRC Seeks Answers From Delhi Govt After Teen Worker Electrocuted At LNJP Hospital

The National Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of the death of a teen worker at an under-construction site at the government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital on July 2. Finding several lapses that allegedly resulted in the death of the labourer, the NHRC has sought a report from the Delhi government on safety standards at the tragic site.

Identified as Sujeet (18), the worker died due to electrocution while working in the waterlogged basement which had open wires at the LNJP hospital. Following the incident, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR and an investigation has been launched. "The negligence is prima-facie apparent on the part of the hospital authorities resulting in the loss of life. The responsibility to supervise the work and to take all precautions to ensure the safety of the workers at the construction site lies with them," the NHRC said in its statement.

In its notice, the NHRC has asked for a detailed report from Naresh Kumar, the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government within four weeks. "It should include the present status of the FIR registered in the matter, action taken against the responsible officers/officials, and compensation if any, paid to the next of kin of the deceased," the NHRC said. The Commission has also demanded information on safety equipment being provided to the workers at the construction site of the new hospital building. The NHRC also underscored that this marks the third incident of death due to electrocution in Delhi in the recent past.

AAP slams Delhi L-G over labourers death, BJP hits back

The death of Sujeet led to the Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi slamming Delhi L-G VK Saxena for "being silent" on the negligence of the PWD officers. "After the Centre's ordinance power to take penal action against officers rests with the L-G, but he has been silent over the two tragedies," Atishi wrote in a letter to Saxena. "This is the reason why the control over officers needs to be with the elected government," she wrote. Atishi also lashed out against the L-G for the death of an auto-rickshaw driver who died after his vehicle fell in a waterlogged pit.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva retaliated saying that the PWD is entirely in Atishi's control and alleged that it is the Delhi government's attempt to divert attention from its failures.