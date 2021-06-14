NHRC Seeks ATR From Centre, Odisha Over Freedom Fighter's Widow Deprived Of COVID Care

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Union Home Secretary and the Chief Secretary of Odisha over a petition that claimed denial and deprivation of basic human rights to Meera Devi, an ailing 87-year old and a widow of a freedom fighter from Bhadrak district of Odisha. The order was passed by NHRC on Monday, following separate petitions filed by Supreme Court lawyer and acclaimed human rights activist, RadhakantaTripathy. The NHRC demanded the reports from both the government authorities within the time frame of four weeks.

RadhakantaTripathy's allegation

The human rights activist alleged that Union Home Minister has denied freedom fighters pension to Meera Devi for more than two years based on silly grounds. Tripathy pointed out the Government's failure to acknowledge the difficult situation of Meera Devi who hails from a family of freedom fighters. He noted that almost every family member of Meera Devi was a freedom fighter who was jailed and tortured by the British, moreover, her husband was a renowned freedom fighter from Bhadrak District of Odisha.

The State machinery failed to provide Meera Devi with free and appropriate medicare when the aged woman was suffering from COVID in ICU in the AMRI Hospital in Bhuvaneshwar. Citing the event, Tripathy said, "Extremely pained and deeply shocked by the deliberate negligence and inaction by the State administration of Odisha and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India."

Tripathy further said, "I am constrained to bring the plight of Meera Devi, aged about 87, has been battling for survival with health complication with financial difficulties. Such shameless situation continues despite the issue is known to the State and Central administration."

Radhakant Tripathy speaks about 600 border villages in Arunachal Pradesh

Earlier, the Human Rights activist filed a petition against the lack of livelihood provisions to the 600 villages situated on the borderline of China in Arunachal Pradesh. He stated that the villages were deprived of basic amenities like weather roads, potable drinking water, Anganwadi centres, playgrounds, schools, health care centres, and avenues for physical activities and recreation of the villagers. Following Tripathy's petition, the National Human Rights Council directed the Chief Secretary, Government of Arunachal Pradesh as well as the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Government of India (GOI) to ensure the basic human rights of six hundred villagers residing at India-China border of Arunachal Pradesh.

Input Source- ANI

Image Source- ANI