NHRC Seeks Report From Authorities On Suicides Of Two Inmates In Mumbai & Kolkata Prisons

The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has taken serious consideration into the deaths of two inmates who committed suicide in Taloja Central Jail, Navi Mumbai and Dum Dum Central Correctional Home in Kolkata. Despite several notifications, the responsible authorities have failed to provide requisite reports of the matters.

The Commission has detected that the unfortunate occurrence has shown mismanagement in the Maharashtra and West Bengal jails while dealing with the processes relating to these cases.

As there is always a probability of these mishaps, so, there are many appropriate measures in jail manuals that provide for an environment free of temptations. Thus, preventing any inmate from committing suicide. Ceiling fans and hanging hooks are not supplied in the jail cells because of this.

The first incident took place on May 27, 2020, of an under-trial prisoner in the Taloja Central Jail who committed suicide. While another convicted prisoner at the Dum Dum Central Correctional Home in Kolkata, West Bengal, committed suicide on April 28, 2020, while undergoing treatment at SSK Hospital.

In both instances, the Commission has requested that the Secretary of Legal Service Authority, through the Registrars of the High Courts of Mumbai and Kolkata respectively, to submit a report within four weeks. The report is meant to understand the conditions in Maharashtra and West Bengal jails that prevent inmates from committing suicide.

The Commission has also written final reminders to the District Magistrate of Raigad, Maharashtra, and the District Magistrate of Kolkata, both of whom have four weeks to provide the required reports in these two cases. NHRC has also asked to include the magisterial enquiry report.

According to the Commission, it further states that if the responsible authorities fail to submit the reports, NHRC will be forced to take coercive measures under Section 13 of The Protection of Human Rights (PHR) Act, 1993.

More NHRC Recommendation

Furthermore, while addressing the Rajya Sabha, NHRC recommended that between April 1, 2018, and June 30, 2021, the 593 incidents of custody fatalities that took place under police as well as judicial custody will be given Rs 15,90,74,998 as monetary compensation.

Simultaneously, again for the four incidents of death in judicial custody, the NHRC recommended disciplinary action against the erring public officials. The appropriate state government would take disciplinary action against the erring public workers in accordance with existing laws and procedures.

(Image Source: PTI)