NHRC Sends Notice To Jharkhand Govt, Police Over Tribal Girl Assault 

The NHRC on Thursday sent notices to the Jharkhand government and the state's police chief over reports that a tribal girl was allegedly assaulted and paraded in a village with shoes around her neck after shaving her head when she refused to marry a man of the choice of her kin.

The National Human Rights Commission in a statement said the alleged incident took place on the diktat of Jogidih village panchayat in Palamu district of Jharkhand.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that the tribal girl was "physically assaulted, and paraded with shoes around her neck after shaving her head when she refused to marry a man of the choice of her kin", the statement said.

The Commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the human rights of the victim at the behest of a village panchayat.

"The perpetrators of such an immoral and unlawful act cannot be allowed to go scot-free in a civilised society governed by the rule of law," it said.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of the state, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, including on the status of the FIR registered by the police, medical treatment of the victim girl and compensation if any, granted to her, the statement said.

The authorities are expected to explain in the report the status of the installment of the compensation given to the victim, who is eligible for the same according to the provisions of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the rights panel said.

They are also expected to intimate the status of any counselling provided to the victim girl, who suffered the trauma of physical pain, humiliation, and social stigma. The Commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers, responsible for the tragedy, it added.

According to the media reports, carried on May 16, the victim had run away on the day of her marriage on April 20, and when she returned after 20 days to the village, a meeting of the panchayat was organised to punish her, the statement said.

"After torturing and parading her in the village, she was left in the jungle in the night from where the police recovered her the next day and admitted her to the hospital. Reportedly, her parents had died eight years ago and she is living with brother and two sisters," it added, quoting the reports.