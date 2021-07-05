NHRC Steps In As Stan Swamy's Health Deteriorates; Issues Notice To Maharashtra Chief Secy

The National Human Rights Commission issued a notice to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte on July 4 regarding the health condition of Bhima Koregaon- Elgar Parishad case accused Stan Swamy. Admitted to the Holy Family Hospital since May 30 on the directions of the Bombay High Court, his condition has deteriorated to this extent that he has been reportedly put on a ventilator. The NHRC's action came after it received a complaint on May 16 that the activist was denied medical facilities in the Taloja Jail.

It asked the Chief Secretary to take every possible effort to provide proper medical care and treatment to the accused, besides ensuring the protection of his human rights. Moreover, the NHRC asked for a report to probe the allegations in the complaint and sought the treatment record of Swamy from the Taloja Jail. The petitioner had also alleged that no RT-PCR tests were being conducted in jail despite a number of undertrial prisoners contracting COVID-19.

The Jesuit priest and octogenarian was arrested from his house in Ranchi on October 8, 2020. As per the NIA's charge sheet filed on October 9, Swamy has been accused of being a member of CPI (Maoist) and a key conspirator of the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case. It alleged that the activist had propagated among other cadres that the arrest of the urban CPI (Maoist) members had caused "irrevocable damage" to the organisation. The central agency cited "incriminating documents" seized from Swamy's possession to claim that he received funds to further the activities of CPI (Maoist).

The Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and leaving several injured. Subsequently, the Pune police arrested activists such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale and P Varavara Rao for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregoan violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017.

The charges filed by the police include 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Also, it has been alleged that some of the arrested individuals are active members of the banned CPI (Maoists) party. In January 2020, the case was transferred to the NIA.