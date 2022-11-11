NHRC Swings Into Action As Delhi AQI Worsens, Takes Detailed Report From Punjab Govt On Stubble Burning

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Thursday took a detailed report on stubble burning cases in Punjab while expressing concern over the farm fire incidents in the state.

The NHRC held a review meeting with Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and state government officials through video conference on Thursday, according to a state government release issued here.

"Adopting a strict attitude regarding increasing pollution, the NHRC took a detailed report on stubble burning cases in Punjab," it said.

The NHRC expressed strong concern over stubble burning cases in North India, especially in Punjab, as the air quality has turned 'severe' in many cities and affecting the health of the people.

The commission said incidents of stubble burning should be strictly curtailed.

If the situation was not improved, a heavy penalty would be imposed on Punjab, the release read.

On this occasion, the commission reviewed the cases related to stubble management in Punjab from the chief secretary and also sought some data in this regard.

The CS said under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the entire machinery of the state is sincerely putting efforts to reduce stubble burning incidents this year and farmers are being encouraged and made aware not to burn stubble.

The stubble management machines were provided to farmers on time and all the deputy commissioners (DCs) have also reduced the incidence of stubble burning by adopting effective methods, he said.

Janjua said every week, a meeting is being held with all the DCs and higher officials of Punjab for stubble management so that effective measures can be taken to prevent farm fire incidents.

More focus has been given by the authorities on hot-spots in the villages where the cases of farm fires were detected in the previous years.

Apart from this, a senior IAS officer has been placed in-charge of each of the 23 districts of the state and they have been directed to work at grassroots level to closely review stubble management and prevent stubble burning cases, the chief secretary said.

The CS said the state government is honouring farmers who are not burning stubble.

He said the farmers were also sensitized through various awareness campaigns.