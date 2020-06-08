NHRC Takes Cognizance Of Medical Apathy Towards 2 Pregnant Women, Issues Notice To UP Govt

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday, June 8, took suo moto cognizance of media reports of medical apathy towards two pregnant women in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Noida. It issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary asking for a detailed report on the incidents including the action taken against the accused doctors and officials within four weeks.

The NHRC also sent press clippings in this regard to the Health Ministry Secretary asking her to look into the matter. Moreover, it called upon the bureaucrat to issue instructions to all states and Union Territories for ensuring that people coming to the hospital in an emergency for non-COVID treatment are not denied medical treatment.

Incidents of medical apathy

In the first incident, an eight-month pregnant woman died in an ambulance in Gautam Buddh Nagar on June 6 after more than 6 health facilities refused her treatment. She failed to secure a bed despite a frantic 13-hour search. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath-led government over this matter. On the other hand, the second case pertained to a pregnant woman who delivered a stillborn baby on a pavement after the Noida district hospital allegedly refused to attend to her. Her family was unsuccessful in arranging an ambulance for her.

The NHRC stated that the news reports, if true, constituted a violation of human rights and portrayed a failure of the authorities to ensure the right to life and medical care to its citizens. While acknowledging that there was a shortage of medical infrastructure owing to a large volume of COVID-19 patients, the NHRC opined that the denial to attend to patients was a matter of concern. It enquired whether the state government had issued a Standard Operating Procedure to deal with such a scenario.

