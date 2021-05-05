NHRC Takes Cognizance Of Post-poll Violence In West Bengal, Orders On-spot Enquiry

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday took cognizance of the post-poll violence that ensued in West Bengal after assembly election results were announced on May 2, requesting its DIG (Investigation) to constitute a team to look into the matter. The team has been asked to conduct an on-the-spot fact-finding investigation and submit it in 2 weeks.

"The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has come across several media reports published in various newspapers on 4th May 2021, regarding the death of some persons in the alleged Post-poll violence in West Bengal on 3rd May 2021. The political workers allegedly clashed with each other, party offices were torched down and some homes were ransacked & valuables also looted. District Administration & local Law & order enforcement agencies appear not to have acted to stop such violation of human rights of the affected persons," said the NHRC in an official release.

"Considering as a fit case of an alleged violation of Right to Life of the innocent citizens, the Commission has today taken suo-motu cognizance of the matter and has requested its DIG (Investigation) to constitute a team of the officers of the Investigation Division of the Commission to conduct an on the spot fact-finding investigation and to submit a report at the earliest, preferably within two weeks," it added.

Concerns raised over post-poll violence

Both the BJP and the CPI(M) have slammed the TMC accusing it of attacking its cadre in the name of its 'victory celebrations' after May 2. Several other human rights bodies such as the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) have also raised concerns over the violence and sought an inquiry.

On May 4, BJP National President JP Nadda visited Bengal to meet the bereaved families assuring that justice will be served to the victims in a democratic manner. "Mamata Ji, what your party has done after victory, shows how much you and your party workers believe in democracy. The TMC workers and the politician are claiming that the clips of these incidents doing the rounds on social media are nothing but fake news. I would like to request the media to tell the truth to the nation," said Nadda.