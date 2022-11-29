NHRC Takes Cognizance Of Violence Along Assam-Meghalaya Border That Killed Six People

Nearly a week after six people from Meghalaya were killed in firing by the Assam police along the inter-state border, the National Human Rights Commission India (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a memorandum by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. The NHRC also transmitted the memorandum to the Home Secretary of the Centre and Chief Secretary of the Assam government, to take further measures.

In its statement, the NHRC said, "NHRC has taken cognisance of a memorandum by CM of Meghalaya that 6 persons, including one Assam forest official, had died in firing by the Assam police and Assam Forest Guards at Mukroh village in West Jaintia Hills District of Meghalaya on 22nd November."

"NHRC transmitted memorandum to Home Secy, GoI & Chief Secy, Assam Govt. They're to examine and evolve mechanisms/suggest measures to prevent such types of incidents, particularly in areas in which there is border disputes b/w neighbouring states. The response is expected in 2 weeks," it added.

On November 27, Assam lifted travel restrictions to Meghalaya after it was earlier imposed due to the violence. On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government has decided to hand over the police-related investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and has ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter.

On the other hand, on Thursday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma met Home Minister Amit Shah and sought justice for lives lost in the firing. He also sought action against those responsible for the incident. After the meeting, he informed that Shah has assured that he would act on his request for a probe by a central agency into the firing incident along the states' border.

"Home Minister Amit Shah has assured us that he would act on our request for a probe into the border firing. The guilty will be punished but we should maintain peace at this hour," he said.

Violence along Assam-Meghalaya border

On November 22, six people - five tribal villagers from Meghalaya and a forest guard from Assam - were killed in firing by the Assam police along the inter-state border last week, as they tried to control an armed mob that allegedly attacked them, leading to the death of a forest guard, after a truck transporting illegally-felled timber was intercepted, according to officials.

Soon after the incident, in order to keep the situation under control, mobile internet services were suspended by the Meghalaya government in seven districts. At the same time, the Assam police also sounded alert in the border districts. Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma alleged that the Assam Police and forest guards "entered the state and resorted to unprovoked firing".