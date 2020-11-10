NHRC Takes Note Of Pradeep Bhandari's Complaint Over Treatment Entailed In Arnab's Arrest

As Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami continues to remain in jail, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken note of the complaint made by the network's Consulting Editor Pradeep Bhandari on Tuesday. Taking cognizance of the complaint of assault on Arnab made by Pradeep Bhandari, the NHRC has clubbed it with another similar petition filed by advocate Aditya Mishra. The complaint filed by Pradeep Bhandari highlights the assault by policemen on Arnab, who was arrested by the Maharashtra Police on November 4, in a malicious case.

"At 7:45 AM, today (November 4) a battalion of Armed Police carrying assault rifles entered Mr Goswami’s house and physically assaulted him. He was forcibly dragged by his hair into the police van before being arrested by Raigad Police in Maharashtra. The police forcibly shut off news cameras before barging into the residence of Mr Goswami and attacking and thrashing a reputed national TV news journalist," the complaint by Pradeep Bhandari reads.

MHRC takes action

Responding to advocate Aditya Mishra's complaint, the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission on Friday had asked for the certified magistrate's copy of the reopening of the Anvay Naik case that was earlier closed in 2019 - in which Republic media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has been arrested. The MHRC had summoned SP Raigad at the commission's office to show cause regarding the arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and present the entire material records before the commission.

Arnab's plea in SC

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his interim bail plea. A day earlier, a division bench of the Bombay HC comprising Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik on Monday directed the Sessions Court to decide on Arnab Goswami's bail plea within 4 days of his filing the petition. As the bail plea was moved on Monday, the Alibag Sessions Court shall have to rule on the petition by Friday.

While rejecting the interim bail application of Arnab, the bench clarified that its observations are prima facie in nature and will not apply to the application made by the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief seeking regular bail. It held that the rejection of the interim bail plea will not be construed as an impediment to Arnab seeking alternative remedies.

