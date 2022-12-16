NHRC Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Of Chapra Tragedy, Notices Issued To Bihar DGP, Chief Secy

After several reports circulated saying that several people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the Saran district of Bihar, suo moto cognizance has been taken up by the National Human Rights Commission, India. Bihar, in 2016 completely banned the sale and consumption of alcohol. However, its implementation continues to remain patchy.

It has been observed by the Commission, that if the media reports are true, they raise concerns for human rights and reflect the failure of the Bihar Government in implementation of banning sale and the consumption of illicit liquor in the state.

Notices issued to Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Bihar

Notices have been issued to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Bihar directing them to submit a report on the matter including the status of FIR lodged by police, hospitalised victims and the compensation if given, to any aggrieved family. The commission has also asked for the action taken against delinquent offciers, who are responsible for the unfortunate tragedy. The report is expected within 4 weeks.

"Suo moto cognizance taken over hooch tragedy, notices issued to Chief Secretary and DGP of Bihar seeking a report within 4 weeks, NHRC wants to know how this happened despite a ban on liquor in state & what action is being taken against negligent cops," said Jaimini Kumar Srivastava, NHRC.

Deaths have been reported in Bihar's Mashrakh, Ishuapur, and Amnaur police stations of Marhaura sub-divisions of Chapra area. As per police, they suspected that the liquor was purchased from a common shop. As of now, the death toll in the Chapra hooch tragedy has risen to 60.