NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Over Murder Of 20-year Old Inmate Of Jaipur's Juvenile Home

Taking suo moto cognisance of the murder of a 20-year-old Transport Nagar Juvenile Home inmate, who was reportedly killed by fellow inmates in Jaipur, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Rajasthan government seeking a detailed report in the matter. Reportedly, he was killed in the night and the incident was noted in the morning.

The Commission said that it learnt about the incident through media reports and further asked the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Rajasthan Police to submit the report within four weeks. NHRC observed that if the contents of the media report were true, it would amount to violation of the human rights of the victim who was in the State's custody. In the notice, the Commission also stated that the deceased had attained the age of 20 years and should have been shifted to the jail instead of a juvenile home, citing the media reports.

The statement read, "The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation human rights of the victim who was in the custody of the State. Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, Rajasthan calling for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks."

NHRC added, "The victim was allegedly hit by an iron rod in the night and after his death, his body was recovered the next day it shows that there were no proper security arrangements made by the authorities, inside the juvenile home due to which the perpetrators could kill the victim without any fear of law in their mind. The CCTV cameras installed in the juvenile home were also not working."

Additionally, the human rights body has said that it expects the report to include action against the negligent public servants and the status of the FIR registered in the matter. It stated that the report should also include the outcome of proceedings of the JJ Board and its follow-up by the State authorities. "The Commission would also like to know if any relief/compensation has been announced/given to the NOK of the deceased by the state authorities," the statement said.

Image: PTI