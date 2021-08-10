NHRC To Discuss Status Of Right To Food And Nutrition Under ONORC Scheme On Aug 10

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India, will be holding a meeting on the Right to Food & Nutrition today. Rajiv Jain, an NHRC member will be chairing the meeting. The meeting is being held to discuss a number of topics including the status of nutrition recommended and provided for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children via the One Nation One Ration Card Scheme's implementation and challenges and the way forward in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The participants will be the Core Group Members of the Commission on the related subject(s), related stakeholders and senior officers of the Commission.

A press release put out by the NHRC mentioned the Right to Food and Nutrition and how it can be seen as an implication of the fundamental Right to Life enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution. It also mentioned that Article 39 (a) and Article 47 reflect on the obligation of the State to ensure effective realization of this right and to raise the level of nutrition and the standard of living of its people. The report by National Human Rights Commission stated that as per the Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (CNNS) Report 2016-18 of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 34.7% of children under five years are categorized as stunted in India, 33.4% of children under five years are underweight and 28.4% adolescents aged 10-19 years are anaemic. As per NFHS-4, 2015- 16, almost half of the pregnant women aged between 15 and 49 years are anaemic as well.

NHRC on government schemes to curb food scarcity due to COVID-19

With the second wave of covid-19 that was seen in the country this year, sections that had been already lying on the verge of food insecurity were hit harder. As per reports, migrant workers, informal workers became more dependent on PDS rations. Last year, the Central Government again announced Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY). This scheme aimed at providing an additional 5 kg food grains per month for free, to beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act over, and above their monthly entitlement till November 2021. However, the 2 schemes of nutrition, i.e., Integrated Child Development Scheme (Aanganwadis) and Mid-Day Meal scheme were reportedly affected badly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March this year, the Supreme Court ordered to continue the delivery of supplementary dry rations transfers to the beneficiaries of these schemes or provide cash transfers. On June 29, 2021, the SC gave 7 directions to the Centre and the States, out of which 5 were related to ensure food security to the migrant labourers. This was given in response to on a petition seeking welfare measures for migrant workers.

