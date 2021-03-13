NHSRCL Signs MoU With Japanese Firm To Begin Track Work For Bullet Train Project

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Friday signed an MoU withThe Japan Railway Track Consultant Co. Limited (JRTC) for the 237-km stretch between Vadodara and Vapi in Gujarat for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

JRTC will provide the detailed design and drawing of major HSR track components like RC track bed, track slab arrangement and continuous welded rail (CWR) forces, and other essentials to the railways, according to a statement.

The virtual event was attended by Managing Director Achal Khare, Director Project Rajendra Prasad, Director Rolling Stock Vijay Kumar, and other senior officers from NHSRCL, Miyamoto Minister from the Embassy of Japan to India, Katsuo Matsumoto, Chief Representative, JICA and Horiyama, President, JRTC.

"This signing of MoU marks a very important milestone for the MAHSR project. This also symbolizes strong teamwork and association which I am sure will not be limited to the MAHSR project but may also continue for other future projects in other countries. NHSRCL will extend its full support to make this MoU a success.," said Managing Director Achal Khare.

"The MoU will strengthen the ties between India and Japan, and will also give a boost to the "Make in India" initiative. This will also ensure the transfer of technology from the Japanese high-speed rail system to India," said Shinzo Miyamoto, Minister, Embassy of Japan to India.

PM Modi & PM Suga talk over call

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Japan Suga Yoshihide on Tuesday where the two leaders reaffirmed the importance of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific and raised concerns over China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo. Matters pertaining to the situation in Hong Kong and Xinjiang and the current political crisis in Myanmar were also brought up by the Prime Ministers during the conversation.

(With PTI Inputs)