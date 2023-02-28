NIA Alerts Mumbai Police Over Movement Of 'dangerous' Person Trained In China, Pakistan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued an alert for Mumbai cops in connection with a movement of a suspicious person in the capital city of Maharashtra, informed police sources said.

The NIA notified the Mumbai Police through an email stating that a person identified as Sarfaraz Memon has reached the city and asked the police to be alert. The NIA in its email referred to Memon as "dangerous" to India.

According to Mumbai Police sources, the NIA further informed that Memon is a resident of Madhya Pradesh and has taken training in China, Hong Kong and Pakistan.

NIA has also shared the identification details of the person that includes--Aadhaar card, driving license and passport over email to Mumbai Police. Since the receipt of the email, the investigating agency has been alerted, the source added.

The Mumbai Police have also informed the Indore Police regarding the issue.

Earlier this month the NIA received a mail from an unidentified individual who claimed to be a Talibani member threatening to carry out a terror attack in Mumbai, police sources. According to the sources, the NIA apprised the Mumbai Police about the development following which various cities of Maharashtra were put on alert.