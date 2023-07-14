NIA Announces Reward Money For Wanted Terrorist Basit Dar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday announced reward money for information on a terrorist wanted in terror-related incidents in Kashmir. NIA said that reward money of ₹10 lakh will be given to any person providing information about the terrorist that could lead to his arrest. The terrorist is affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF) and Lashkar.

NIA, in its posters, said that Basit Dar is involved in a case related to terrorism RC - 32, 2021. And the NIA has asked people to give information either on phone, WhatsApp or Telegram about the wanted terrorist. The NIA said that the identity of the informer will be kept secret.

Profile/few cases in which terrorist Basit Dar is involved

Active since April 2021, Basit Dar is a resident of Redwani Payeen of Kulgam, South Kashmir. After joining terror ranks, in July 2021, Dar shot a policeman namely Javaid Kambay at Saidpora Eidgah, Srinagar, who later succumbed to injuries.

In October 2021, Basit, along with another terror associate, shot dead a school principal Supinder Kour and a teacher Deepak Chand at Noorbagh Sangam.

In August 2022, he fired upon a police vehicle at Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar. In this incident, one police constable Sarfaz Ahmad got critically injured and later succumbed to injuries.

As per sources in Jammu and Kashmir, Basit is involved in 17 terror-related incidents in the Valley.

In 2022, Jammu and Kashmir Police also released a photograph of the wanted A++ category terrorist.

JKP then said that a reward money of ₹12.5 lakh will be given to any person providing information about the terrorist that could lead to his arrest.