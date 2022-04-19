NIA Announces Reward Of Rs 5 Lakh For Information About Ludhiana Court Complex Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of Rs 5 Lakh for information about the 'person involved' or 'information' that will lead to the arrest of an associate responsible for the bomb blast case in the Ludhiana District Court complex on December 12, when a blast rocked the Ludhiana court complex killing two people and injuring six. The blast took place in the washroom on the third floor. The probe found Gagandeep Singh Gaggi to be the accused, who died while planting the bomb. According to the Punjab DGP, Singh's intention behind planting the bomb was to destroy the evidence on the drugs cases filed against him.

SFJ's Jaswinder Singh Multani named as prime accused in the case

According to the FIR filed by the NIA, Jaswinder Singh Multani, a terror operative working for Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has been named as the prime suspect. He was detained by German authorities after receiving intelligence inputs. A case has been registered against Multani under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The NIA in a release mentioned that the case investigation has found other pro-khalistani elements to be involved in radicalising youths in Punjab to promote their ideology to secede Punjab from India.

The NIA accused the pro-khalistan operative of raising funds for procuring arms from abroad. Additionally, the anti-terror agency also said that Multani is using ISI contacts to plan terror attacks in Mumbai and other parts of the country. Multani was arrested on December 27 by the German authorities after the Indian Government had requested for his arrest.

Meanwhile, the NIA on March 30th raided the house of Gagandeep Singh Gaggi, the accused who died while planting the bomb. Both NIA and the local police remained tight-lipped about the raid at the house situated at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Khanna, which lasted for about four hours. Gaggi and his family lived in this house for many years, however, at the time of the blast, he was living in his new house in Professor colony in Khanna.

A forensic examination of the blast revealed the use of 1.5kg of RDX planted in a plastic container with a lot of shrapnel packed inside suggesting the objective of the blast was to cause extensive loss of life.

Image: PTI