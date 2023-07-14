NIA Announces Rs 10 Lakh Cash Reward For Info On Most-wanted A++ Terrorist Basit Dar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday announced reward money for information on a terrorist wanted in terror-related incidents in Kashmir. NIA stated that a reward money of Rs 10 lakh will be given to any person providing information about the terrorist that could lead to his arrest. The terrorist is affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF) and Lashkar.

NIA, in its posters, mentioned that Basit Dar is involved in a case related to terrorism - RC - 32, 2021. The NIA asked people to give information either on WhatsApp or Telegram about the wanted terrorist. The central agency said that the identity of the informer will be kept secret.

Cases against terrorist Basit Dar

Sources inform that Basit is involved in 17 terror related incidents within Jammu and Kashmir. In 2022, Jammu and Kashmir Police released the photograph of the wanted A++ category terrorist Basit Dar.

Active since April 2021, Basit Dar is a resident of Redwani Payeen of Kulgam, South Kashmir. After joining terror ranks in July 2021, Dar fired upon a policeman named Javaid Kambay at Saidpora Eidgah who later succumbed to the injuries. In October 2021, Dar along with other terror associates shot dead a school Principal (Supinder Kour) and a teacher (Deepak Chand) at Noorbagh Sangam. In August 2022, he fired upon a police vehicle at Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar. In this incident, one police constable (Sarfaz Ahmad) got critically injured and later succumbed to the injuries.