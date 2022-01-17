NIA Announces Rs 10 Lakh Reward For Information On Ludhiana Blast Suspect SFJ's Multani

Troubles are mounting for Khalistani group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone who gives information on its member Jaswinder Singh Multani.

In a release, the national agency has announced that any information leading to the arrest of Multani or establishing his involvement in any terror criminal activity in India or abroad may be provided to the Control Room of NIA. The informer, as per NIA, will be provided with a cash reward and his identity will be kept concealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Multani is the main suspect in a blast that rocked a court in Ludhiana on December 23. The NIA, which is probing the case has filed an FIR against the SFJ member under Section 120B & 121A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 10 (membership of banned association), 13 (abets commissions of unlawful activity), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (punishment for conspiracy), 18B (punishment for recruiting for the commission of terrorist act) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

'Working to revive terrorism in Punjab'

NIA in a statement released earlier had said," Multani along with his associates based in India and abroad have been actively radicalizing, motivating and recruiting youths in Punjab on the ground and online through social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and encrypted messengers like Telegram, WhatsApp and Signal etc. to propagate their ideology with the aim to secede Punjab from the Union of India."

"They have also been raising funds to send arms, ammunition and explosives using the smuggling network in Punjab for carrying out terror attacks to create terror in the minds of people of India and revive terrorism in Punjab. They have also been in contact with ISI operatives to carry out terror attacks in Mumbai and other parts of India", the agency had further said.

Among the others named by NIA are Jagdish Singh Bhura of Khalistani Zindabad Force, its deputy chief and SFJ associate Gurmeet Singh, Ranjeet Singh Pakhoke, Paramjit Singh Pamma and Ranjeet Singh Neeta of Khalistan Tiger Force, and Sukhdev Singh Heran and Hardeep Singh Nijjar of Babbar Khalsa lnternational.