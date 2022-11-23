NIA Arrests 1 Person From Aizawl In Connection With Recovery Of Explosives In Mizoram

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one person in connection with the recovery of a huge cache of explosives that was seized in Mizoram in January this year. The accused has been identified as Lalringsanga (54), a resident of Aizawl.

On November 21, the NIA arrested Lalringsanga from Mizoram's Aizawl in connection with the recovery of explosives at Tipa in Mizoram. "Investigations have revealed that the arrested accused Lalringsanga was the linkman for procuring explosive items from Aizawl and supplying them to his Myanmar counterparts," NIA said in a statement.

"The said consignment was meant for the Myanmar-based outfit, suspected to be Chin National Front (CNF), who was in the process of accumulating arms and ammunition for resisting the Government of Myanmar," the agency added.

Huge cache of explosives recovered in Mizoram

Notably, earlier on January 20, an operation was launched by Assam Rifles personnel from the Tuipang post of Lunglei Battalion along with the police representatives stationed at the Tipa police station of Saiha District. The team received specific information regarding the movement of a Mini truck carrying large quantities of war-like stores.

The Assam Rifles team along with the police representatives established a check post on Tuipang – Zawngling road and intercepted a mini truck carrying a total of 2,421 kgs of explosives, 1000 detonators and 4500 meters of detonator cable. A total of three cadres travelling in the vehicle were apprehended and later handed over to Police officials. An amount of Rs 73,500 was also recovered from the accused. According to the NIA, the arrested were Sangkima (Myanmar national), MC Lallungrualpuia, and Lalthlengliana.

It is pertinent to mention that initially the case was registered at Tipa police station on January 21, 2022, under section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act,1908 and section 14 of the Foreigners Act,1946, however, the NIA re-registered the case on March 21.