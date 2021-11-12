NIA Arrests 2 More Accused In Terror Conspiracy Case In J&K; 27 Detained Overall

In a major development from Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two more accused from Sopore, who were involved in the recent attacks in the Union Territory where multiple civilians and police personnel were killed. The arrested conspirators are Rashid Muzaffar Ganaie and Nasir Mir. NIA has arrested 27 persons in the case so far.

NIA arrests 02 more accused persons in J&K Terrorism Conspiracy Case (RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI) pic.twitter.com/Wx5UoDRvK6 — NIA India (@NIA_India) November 12, 2021

The NIA informed that the accused are terror associates of various organisations and have been offering logistical and material support to terrorists.

In an official statement, the investigative agency said, "The case relates to conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc."

The NIA informed that the accused were involved in several terrorist acts including the killing of innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state.

Accordingly, NIA had registered the case and initiated the investigation. Preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons are terror associates/OGWs of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists.



Civilians Killed In J&K

Following the targeted attacks on civilians in the valley, the security forces launched a massive anti-terrorist operation. More than 10 terrorists have been neutralised so far in operations carried out by the forces in the region. The government has also sent additional troops to J&K.

"Considering recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, five additional CRPF teams are being sent to the Union Territory. These companies will be deployed there within a week. The force earlier had sent 25 companies in Jammu and Kashmir," an official told ANI. Last month, terrorists attacked several non-locals, civilians and Kashmiri Pandits.