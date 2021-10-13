NIA Arrests 2005 Delhi Serial Blasts Convict Tariq Ahmad Dar For Funding Terror In J&K

In a massive development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested 2005 Delhi serial blasts mastermind Tariq Ahmad Dar, during a crackdown on terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources in NIA have confirmed to Republic, Tariq Ahmad, who was imprisoned for almost a decade in the 2005 blasts case, has been arrested once again, this time for allegedly providing financial help and hatching conspiracy for the Lashkar-e-Toiba.

He was also allegedly involved in Pakistan-based terror commanders radicalising local youth to join terror ranks and also give them arms and ammunition training, officials said. He was allegedly providing logistical and material support to terrorists and facilitating them in their nefarious designs.

The NIA seized electronic devices, incriminating documents, records of suspicious financial transactions from his place. The arrest was made during the raids in connection with the terror conspiracy hatched by Pakistan proxies in Kashmir. A total of four people were arrested by the agency today, including Tariq Ahmad.

Tariq Ahmad was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by Delhi’s Patiala House Court for funding the 2005 blasts that took place in Delhi's Paharganj, Govindpuri and Sarojini Nagar, area killing almost 60 people and over a hundred.

After completing his sentence, Tariq Ahmad returned to Kashmir and allegedly began financing the LeT and recruiting youth for terror activities, the NIA sources said. He is now being grilled by the agency in Delhi. According to sources, the arrest was made after the NIA received inputs about his active involvement in financing The Resistance Front (TRF), which is an off-shoot of LeT.

As many as 9 nine terror operatives have been arrested in multiple raids being carried out across the Union Territory since Tuesday. The arrested have been identified as Md Haneef Chiralu, Hafeez, Owais Dar, Mateen Bhat, and Arif Farooq Bhat. The case pertains to the hatching of conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities, by cadres LeT, JeM, HM, Al Badr & their affiliates, the NIA said.

2005 Delhi serial blasts

On October 29, 2005, 62 people were killed and more than 100 injured after three bombs went off in Delhi’s Kalkaji, Paharganj, and Sarojini Nagar localities. The first explosion took place in the Paharganj area at around 5.30 pm killing 18 people. The bomb was kept in a bag under the seat of a bus. The second blast took place near a bus in Govindpuri around 6 pm, followed by the third explosion at Sarojini Nagar five minutes later, killing 46 people in all.