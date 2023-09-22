NIA Arrests 3 In Puducherry's Villianur Bomb Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday chargesheeted 13 persons in Puducherry’s Villianur bomb blast case that took place in March this year. During the brutal attack, a political functionary was assassinated by the attackers. Further legal action in the matter is being taken by the central agency.

Following the filing of a charge sheet in the case, the NIA issued a statement related to the case. In the statement, the NIA explained the details of the case and the investigation carried out. As per the statement, “On March 26, 2023, six bike-borne assailants had hurled country-made bombs at Senthul Kumaran in front of a bakery located at Villianur in the Union Territory of Puducherry. The accused then attacked the victim with machetes, which led to his death on the spot.”

Key-conspirator, associates arrested

After the brutal killing of the victim, a case was registered by the local police and an investigation was initiated. However, based on the sensitivity of the case, which surfaced during the preliminary inquiry, the case was handed over to the NIA, following which a fresh case was registered in the matter on April 29, 2023.

The NIA, after the initial investigation, arrested the key conspirator in the case, Nithyanantham. Further based on the information, his associates identified as Vignesh, Siva Sankar, Raja, Pradap, Karthikeyan, Vengatesh, Rajamani, Ezhumalai, Kathirvel, Ramachandiran, Lakshmanan, Dhilipan and Ramanathan were also arrest by the investigating agency.

As per information shared by the NIA, except for accused Ramanathan, all the other accused were charge-sheeted on Thursday. The accused are being prosecuted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and UA(P) Act.

It came to fore during the investigation, that the mastermind of the entire conspiracy to attack Senthil Kumaran was Nithiyanantham. It was revealed by the investigating team that the motive behind the attack was to strike terror among the local people in Villianur and surrounding areas.

Not only this but it was also disclosed that in furtherance of the conspiracy, Nithiyanantham had formed a terrorist gang to fabricate country-made explosives and had also organised the machetes to commit the brutal attack.

Entire attack story of Villianur

According to the information shared by the NIA, accused Nithiyanantham had earlier sent Kathirvel to conduct surveillance on Senthil Kumaran in Puducherry’s Villianur. Before the attack, the location of Senthil was traced and his presence in the area was confirmed, Nithiyanantham sent the six assailants, Vignesh, Siva Sankar, Raja, Pradeep, Karthikeyan and Vengatesh, on three bikes to reach the spot and carried out the bomb blast and assassination of the political leaders.

Further to hide the evidence, the accused after carrying out the fatal attack hid their vehicles and blood-stained machetes used in the assassination. However, during the investigation, the bikes and the machetes were recovered. Further investigation into the matter is being carried out.