J&K: NIA Arrests 4 In Pakistan-backed Handwara Narco-Terror Case

In a major success for National Investigation Agency in Handwara Narco Terror case, sleuths of agency arrested four persons from Kupwara who were actively involved in this case. All four arrested will be brought to Jammu for further investigation.

Sources told Republic Media Network that several teams of the premier agency have been sent across Kashmir Valley to conduct raids and more arrests, in this case, are likely to take place soon.

READ: 5 terrorists killed, 6 apprehended in 24 hrs: IGP Kashmir

Pakistan-sponsored narcotics racket busted

Jammu and Kashmir Police on June 11 busted a massive Pakistan-sponsored narcotics racket and arrested 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terror associates. From their possession, about 21 kgs of heroin at a market value of Rs 100 crore was nabbed and Indian currency of about Rs 1.34 Crore cash was also seized.

SP, GV Sundeep Chakravarthy has said, "We were receiving inputs from 2 weeks regarding this terror module. All arrested people were in touch with Pakistan handlers. They were involved in drug dealing in Kashmir. Finance was then used for terrorist activities".

National Investigation Agency on June 23, 2020, registered a case titled, "Seizure of a large amount of cash in Rs. 500 denomination along with 06 packets of heroin" after a nod from Union Government.

"The Central Government received an information regarding registration of case FIR No. 183/2020 dated 11.06.2020 at PS-Handwara, District Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), under sections 8 & 21 of the NDPS Act relating to interception of a white colored Creta Car without registration number plate at Kuhroo Bridge which was on its way to Handwara on 11.06.2020 and seizure of a large amount of cash in Rs. 500 denomination along with 06 packets of heroin like substance".

READ: Anti-terrorist front chief alleges death threat, case registered

NIA has registered case u/s 120-B & 121 of the IPC, u/s 8 & 21 of NDPS Act, 1985 and u/s 17, 18 & 20 of UA(P) Act., 1967 vide Case No. RC-03/2020/NIA/JMU dated 23.06.2020 registered at NIA Police Station, Jammu. "As per Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs CTCR Division, Order No. 11011/43/2020/NIA, dated 22.06.2020".

Earlier a case was registered at Police Station, Handwara, District Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) vide FIR No. 183/2020 dated 11.06.2020.

READ: BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir kidnapped by terrorists; forces launch manhunt

READ: Failing to send terrorists, Pakistan pushing drugs to "finance terrorism"