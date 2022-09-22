NIA Arrests 45, Seizes Incriminating Docs, Digital Devices From Nationwide Raids On PFI

In what is being touted as being among largest ever investigations, searches were conducted by the NIA, ED and the State Police at the premises of those allegedly involved in 5 cases pertaining to terror funding, organising training camps and radicalising people to join proscribed organizations. Searches took place in the homes of national, state, and local leaders of PFI and the offices of the outfit in 15 states of India. During the searches, incriminating documents, cash, sharp-edged weapons and a large number of digital devices have been seized.

The NIA has made 45 arrests in these cases. While 19 accused have been arrested from Kerala, 11 have been arrested from Tamil Nadu, 7 from Karnataka, 4 from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Rajasthan, and 1 each from UP and Telangana. The arrest followed the seizure of incriminating documents, cash, sharp-edged weapons and a large number of digital devices.

PFI condemns the raids; says, 'will not bend'

The PFI condemned the raids and arrests, claiming that it was aimed at creating an 'atmosphere of terror'. In a statement against the nationwide crackdown, the organization said, "NEC condemns the nationwide raids by the NIA and ED and the unjust arrests and the harassment of its National and state leaders across India and the witch-hunting against the members, and supporters of the organization. NIA's baseless claims and sensationalism are solely aimed at creating an atmosphere of terror."