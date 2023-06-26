Last Updated:

NIA Arrests 4th Accused In CPI(M) Terror Funding Case

This is the fourth arrest made as part of the investigation into the terror financing network run by CPI (M) cadres and OGWs in the Magadh region.

Isha Bhandari
NIA arrests 4th accused in CPI(M) terror funding case

Terror funding case: NIA arrests 4th accused. (Credit: ANI)


The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday stated that it has arrested the fourth accused in connection with a case relating to the CPI (Maoist) terror funding case. According to the official statement, the suspect was detained on Friday for attempting to revive the outlawed organisation in the Magadh Zone of Bihar.

NIA in its statement added that the accused identified as Anandi Paswan alias Anand Paswan (46) is the subject of more than five criminal cases registered against him in various police stations in Bihar. 

“Raids were conducted on the premises of Anandi, a resident of Nirakhpur village in Kinjar area of Arwal distraict in Bihar, which had led to the seizure of illegal arms and ammunition on February 12 in 2022,” said NIA in its statement. 

NIA’s probe in the terror finance case 

This is the fourth arrest made as part of the investigation into the terror financing network run by CPI (M) cadres and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in the Magadh region. Tarun Kumar, Pradyuman Sharma and Abhinav alias Gaurav were nabbed by the NIA earlier. 

Investigations by the NIA to date have shown that the CPI (Maoist), a terrorist organisation that has been declared illegal, was attempting to gather money for the purchase of weapons and ammunition as well as the recruitment of new recruits to forward its violent and criminal plans for resurrecting itself in the Magadh Zone region.

To resurrect and bolster Naxal activity in this area, they were communicating with Naxals and OWGS incarcerated in various jails.

NIA had suo-moto registered the case on December 30 in 2021 and continues to investigate the matter. 

