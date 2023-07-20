NIA Arrests Aligarh Muslim University Student For 'link' With ISIS

A 19-year-old student of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been arrested by the NIA for allegedly being a member of the global terrorist group ISIS after searches at his house in Jharkhand and rented accommodation in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Thursday.

The arrest of Faizan Ansari alias 'Faiz' followed an ongoing crackdown against ISIS modules operating in the country after the registration of a case to thwart any terror attack, a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency said.

The official of the National Investigation Agency said the searches at Ansari’s house in the Lohardaga district of Jharkhand and a rented room in Aligarh, UP were conducted on July 16 and 17 and several electronic devices and incriminating material and documents were seized.

“Ansari had hatched a criminal conspiracy, along with his associates and other unknown individuals, through social media platforms to support ISIS activities in India and disseminate the outfit’s propaganda over various social media platforms. The conspiracy was aimed at carrying out violent terror attacks in India on behalf of ISIS,” the spokesperson said.

The official said the investigations have revealed that Ansari and his associates had pledged their allegiance to ISIS, also known as Islamic State.

“Ansari was also active in the process of radicalizing neo-converts and attracting them to the terrorist fold for enriching the cadre base of ISIS in India. He was in contact with foreign-based ISIS handlers, who were guiding him on recruitment to the banned outfit,'' the spokesperson said.

“Along with other members of ISIS, he was planning violent actions and was contemplating doing ‘Hijrat’ (migration) to an ISIS conflict theatre abroad,” the spokesperson said.

The case was registered by the NIA on July 19 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the official said, adding the agency will be progressing with its investigations to unravel all the facets of the international conspiracy.