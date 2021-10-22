NIA Arrests Eight From Jammu & Kashmir Over Terrorism Conspiracy Case After Multiple Raids

In a major development, after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested eight people in connection with a terrorism conspiracy case after conducting raids in six districts of Jammu & Kashmir earlier on Friday. The raids were conducted over attacks carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Al Badr.

In an official press release, the apex agency stated, "Today (22.10.2021), NIA conducted searches at 10 locations in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla Districts of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested 8 more accused persons namely i) Adil Ahmad War r/o Srinagar; ii) Manan Gulzar Dar r/o Srinagar; iii) Hilal Ahmed Dar r/o Kupwara; iv) Sobhia r/o Parimpora, Srinagar; v) Rouf Bhatt r/o Anantnag; vi) Shaqib Bashir r/o Kupwara; vii) Zamin Adil r/o Srinagar and viii) Haris Nisar Langoo in RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI."

"The case relates to conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc," the release added.

The NIA also informed that the eight accused who have been arrested are terror operatives of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been instrumental in providing logistical and material support to terrorists. On October 19, it was reported that the NIA is set to take over the increased targeted civilian killings case in the valley. The centra agency will probe into four cases, including the killing of ML Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and pharmacist. The other three cases include the killings of Virendra Paswan, Supinder Kaur, and Deepak Chand.

Targeted civilian killings in Jammu & Kashmir

A total of eleven civilians have been killed by various Pakistan-backed terrorist organisations over several weeks. Recently, two labourers from Bihar named Raja Reshi Dev and Yoginder Reshi Dev were shot dead in Kulgam on Saturday. Earlier, a hawker from Bihar named Arbind Kumar Sah and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh named Sagir Ahmad were also killed. Of the 11 people killed, five were non-locals while the remaining were Kashmiri residents. The targeted killings started with the gunning down of Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent member of the Kashmiri Pandit community and owner of a pharmacy in Srinagar.

Later, two teachers -- Deepak Chand and Supinder Kaur -- and a street food vendor Virender Paswan were killed by terrorists.

In all instances, terrorists have checked the Aaadhar cards of their victims and gunned them down if found to be non-locals or non-Muslims. In response, the NIA has conducted raids at several locations in the Kashmir valley and other major cities against terrorist organisations such as TRF, LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the probe into four cases, including the killing of ML Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and pharmacist.