NIA Arrests Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Involved In Sidhu Moosewala Murder

In a massive development, Punjab gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday in connection with a terror-related case. According to the sources, he is being brought to Delhi from Bathinda. Notably, Bishnoi was currently serving in Bathinda jail.

The arrest came in view of a case related to the conspiracy hatched by terror operatives belonging to various terrorist outfits based in India and abroad. It has been found that the outfits were working in active collusion with criminal syndicates, comprising of gangsters and drug smugglers to instill fear and insecurity among the people by carrying out terror acts and sensational crimes.

The terror outfits were working towards raising funds, recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in the Union Territory of Delhi and other parts of the country to execute sensational crimes, including targeted killings of prominent persons, with an intention to strike terror in the minds of the people of the country.

Notably, Bishnoi was involved and wanted in many cases, including the conspiracy to carry out targeted and sensational killings in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi since last more than a decade. Recently, his name popped up in the murder of popular Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala as well.

Bishnoi hatching conspiracies from jail

Investigations into the terror-related case revealed that the terrorist operatives developed an active nexus with drug smugglers and members of the criminal syndicate led by Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been found involved in commissioning different types of terror and criminal acts.

It was also revealed that most of the conspiracies were hatched by Lawrence Bishnoi from inside the jail. The planning was then executed by a network of criminal operatives and cadres based in India and abroad.

According to the NIA's investigation, Lawrence, along with his brothers Sachin and Anmol Bishnoi and associates, including Goldy Brar, Kala Jathedi, Kala Rana, Bikram Brar and Sampat Nehra were also raising funds to carry out all such terror and criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons and widespread extortions.