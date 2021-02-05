NIA Arrests Hawala Operator Manpreet Singh After Day Long Raids

The National Investigation Agency has arrested Hawala operator Manpreet Singh from his Amritsar residence late last night after day long searches at his premises in Amritsar and Gurdaspur District of Punjab. He will be produced in NIA Special Court, Mohali today where agency will be seeking his custody for further investigation.

The arrest came after agency recovered Rs. 20 lakhs ( drug proceeds), 130 live rounds of 9 mm, mobile phones, pen drive, a bunch of polythene bags used for packing heroin. In addtion, the team also recovered one Hyundai Verna car, a two wheeler, documents related to properties, and other incriminating from his premises.

“NIA conducted searches in Amritsar District and Gurdaspur District of Punjab at the premises of suspect Manpreet Singh, S/o Satnam Singh, r/o Kala Afghana, Teja Khurd, Batala, District-Amritsar, a close associate of charge-sheeted accused Ranjit Singh @ Cheetah and Iqbal Singh @ Shera in connection with investigation of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) Narco Terror Case,” NIA Spokesperson said.

NIA Spokesperson further added that thr case relates to arrest of Hilal Ahmad Shergojri, an Over Ground Worker of HM and a close associate of Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, the then commander of HM who had come to Amritsar to collect the funds to further the terrorist activities in J&K. Rs. 29 lakhs along with a Tata truck was seized from the accused on 25.04.2020 by Punjab Police. This case was originally registered as case FIR no. 135/20 dated 25.04.2020 at Police Station Sadar, Amritsar City, Punjab, under sections 10, 11, 13, 17, 18, 20 & 21 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in connection with seizure of Rs. 29 lakhs which were drug proceeds. Subsequently sections 21, 29, 29A & 32 of NDPS Act were added during investigation. The case was re-registered by NIA as RC-23/2020/NIA/DLI dated 08.05.2020 and taken up for investigation. NIA has filed chargesheets against 11 accused persons in Spl. NIA Court, Mohali in the case.

“During investigation, it was revealed that Manpreet Singh a hawala operator, had collected heroin, drug proceeds and weapons and transported them in his i20 and Verna car as per directions of accused Ranjit Singh @ Cheetah and Iqbal Singh @ Shera. Further, Manpreet Singh delivered the drugs proceeds to the tune of Rs. 35 lacs and weapons to the charge-sheeted accused Bikram Singh @ Vicky, relative of Ranjeet Singh@ Cheeta during the month of March, 2020,” it added.