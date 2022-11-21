NIA Arrests Most-wanted Khalistani Terrorist Khanpuria, Who's Carrying Reward Of Rs 5 Lakh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested most wanted terrorist Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuria, who had been associated with terrorist outfits like Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), from Indira Gandhi International Airport, when he arrived from Bangkok. He had been absconding since 2019.

The arrested terrorist was involved and wanted in many terrorist cases, including the conspiracy to carry out targeted killings in Punjab. He was also involved in a bomb blast case in Connaught Place, New Delhi and grenade attacks in other states in the nineties.

Investigations have revealed that Khanpuria is the chief conspirator and mastermind behind the conspiracy for carrying out terrorist attacks in India by targeting establishments connected with Dera Sacha Sauda as well as those belonging to Police & Security in Punjab. Besides, he was also targeting senior officers of Bhakra Beas Management Board, Chandigarh, with an overall objective of creating terror in Punjab and across the country. He had also carried out reconnaissance of some of the targets.

Khanpuria, along with his handlers and associates, based in India and abroad in different South-East Asian countries, had planned and conspired to commit terrorist attacks in India. Khanpuria later managed to flee India. While he was based abroad, he first collided with Harmeet PhD, and now with wanted Pakistan based ISYF Chief Lakhbir Singh Rode to use his India-based terrorist associates for targeting the identified individuals as well as establishments.

Khanpuria ​was declared a Proclaimed offender (PO) by the NIA Special Court, Punjab, following which, a Look Out Circular was issued and a Red Corner Notice was issued by Interpol against him. The NIA had also declared a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest. He was charge sheeted as absconder on November 2019.

Notably, four co-accused conspirators of Khanpuria had already been arrested after recovery of arms and ammunition from their possession.

