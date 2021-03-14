NIA Arrests Mumbai Police's Sachin Vaze In Antilia Bomb Scare Case; Custody To Be Sought

In a late-night development on Saturday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested controversial Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case. Sachin Vaze was arrested under Sections 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of the IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908 for his alleged role & involvement in an explosives-laden vehicle being placed near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25, as per NIA. Vaze was present at the NIA office for over 12 hours to record his statement in relation to the case before he was arrested late at night.

NIA will present Sachin Vaze before a court later on Sunday to demand custody of the Mumbai Police officer. Vaze, an API at Mumbai Police's Crime Branch, had approached the Thane Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail in the alleged murder case of Mansukh Hiren and the Antilia bomb scare probe. However, the court refused to grant Vaze any interim protection against arrest, with the judge noting that Mansukh Hiren's wife had named the Mumbai Police officer in the FIR and that there was prima facie evidence against Vaze and hence custodial interrogation was required. Mansukh Hiren was the owner of the SUV in question and had been found dead under mysterious circumstances on March 5.

Sachin Vaze transferred

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had informed the Legislative council that Sachin Vaze had been transferred out of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch following allegations leveled against him in the Antilia bomb scare case. Maharashtra's Leader of opposition and former CM Devendra Fadnavis had demanded Sachin Vaze's arrest and had produced CD-R call records amid the political storm over businessman Mansukh Hiren's alleged murder. Hiren was the owner of the Scorpio car that was found laden with explosives outside Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence, and the car had allegedly been in Vaze's possession since November.

"A case has been registered in the Mansukh Hiren death case by Maharashtra ATS, and ATS professionally investigating the entire matter. Opposition leaders of Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad, we have requested them, if they have any proof then hand over to Maharashtra ATS. Strict action will be initiated against the culprit. No one will be spared. With the demand of suspension and arrest of Sachin Vaze by the opposition leaders, we have transferred Sachin Vaze from his current office," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said on Wednesday. READ | Mumbai Police's Sachin Vaze transferred amid allegations in Mansukh Hiren's alleged murder

Ex-CM Fadnavis levels serious allegations against Sachin Vaze

Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had levelled serious allegations against Sachin Vaze, in relation to the Antilla bomb case and car owner Mansukh Hiren's subsequent death. Fadnavis demanded Sachin Vaze's arrest under Section 201 (Destruction of Evidence) of the IPC. The BJP leader had claimed that Hiren had been murdered following which his body had been dumped into the Kalwa creek. Further, Fadnavis also pointed out that Hiren's wife, in her statement to the police, had said that her husband's car was allegedly in Vaze's possession since November 2020. Fadnavis went on to claim that Vaze had forced Hiren to allegedly write a letter to the Maharashtra CM, Home Minister and Police Commissioner. To support his argument, Fadnavis had presented Sachin Vaze's CD-R records in the Vidhan Sabha.

Car with gelatin sticks found near Antilla

On February 25, at around 3 PM, the Mumbai Police received information of a suspicious car parked outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani. The Police's team reached the spot immediately with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). The car (a green Scorpio) was spotted by security personnel outside his residence. Loaded with explosive gelatin sticks, the car was towed away by the bomb disposal squad. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM on the previous night.

On March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek. Police initially claimed that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. However, Hiren's wife Vimla alleged that her husband had left the house on the night of March 4 to meet an officer from the Kandivali crime branch, and did not return home. Vimla Hiren said her husband could have never thought about taking his own life and called for a thorough investigation into the matter. While Vaze has been arrested in the NIA's probe, the Maharashtra ATS is also probing the case into Mansukh Hiren's death parallelly.