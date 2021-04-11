NIA Arrests Sachin Vaze's Aide Riyaz Qazi; To Be Produced Before Holiday Court Later Today

In the latest development in the Vazegate scandal, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze's aide and ex-CIU officer Riyaz Qazi on Sunday in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren, sources informed. As per sources, Riyaz Qazi will be produced before a holiday court later on Sunday. Riyaz Qazi, who was previously questioned by the NIA in connection with the murder of Mansukh Hiren, was transferred out of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch earlier in March.

Riyaz Qazi spotted in CCTV clip

Earlier, API Riyaz Kazi, was seen in the CCTV footage at a number plate shop that was accessed exclusively by Republic TV. Riyaz Kazi - a member of the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) that was led by now suspended API Sachin Vaze - is spotted entering a number plate shop in Mumbai and is seen having a conversation with the owner of the outlet. He can also be seen taking away DVDs and computer. Riyaz Kazi was previously summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Mumbai Police's ATS in connection with the Antilia bomb scare probe and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren in which API Sachin Vaze was arrested earlier and is accused of destroying crucial evidence.

As per sources, both agencies NIA and ATS are looking at the role of Riyaz Kazi in destroying evidence related to the probe. It is pertinent to point out that the NIA had seized multiple luxury cars over the last two weeks from which fake number plates were recovered. As per sources, both agencies have reportedly suspected Riyaz Kazi to have helped Sachin Vaze get the fake number plates. Earlier, Riyaz Kazi had collected the CCTV footage from Sachin Vaze's housing complex in Thane.

Antilia bomb scare & Mansukh Hiren death case

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. With the deceased wife alleging murder, Maharashtra ATS probed and arrested a bookie and convicted cop Vinayak Shinde in connection with Hiren's murder.

Later, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze was arrested by NIA on March 20 for his alleged involvement in placing explosives in the aforementioned car, invoking UAPA against Vaze. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service, his superior - Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe. He has sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded Vaze to collect Rs 100 crores from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month - Deshmukh has resigned from his post after a CBI enquiry has been ordered against him by Bombay HC.