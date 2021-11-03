NIA Arrests Suspected JMB Terrorist From South 24 Parganas In West Bengal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist from West Bengal on Tuesday. According to the NIA, the agency sleuths arrested the terrorist from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district after acting on a tip-off. The NIA further revealed that its personnel conducted a search operation in Subhasgram area on Tuesday and apprehended the Bangladeshi national.

In addition, the NIA sleuths also seized several documents related to the terrorist organisation from his possession. In addition, fake voter and Aadhaar cards were also seized. As of now, the NIA is interrogating him and trying to find out how and when he entered India.

"Fake voter and Aadhaar cards have been seized from his possession. He is being interrogated. We are trying to find out how and when he entered into India," the official told PTI.

However, sources have informed that his name has not been revealed yet and he is suspected to be a close associate of the four JMB terrorists arrested from West Bengal in July this year. In addition, it is also suspected that the terrorist may also have links with Al-Qaeda and Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI). The agency further suspects that he was setting up terror modules in West Bengal, said sources.

Terror module busted in South Kolkata; 3 JMB terrorists arrested

Earlier in July, Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) nabbed three terrorists linked to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from south Kolkata's Haridevpur area. The three suspected JMB terrorists were living in a rented accommodation for a few months in the middle-class locality, raising concern among the locals. They were nabbed following a tip-off, a senior police officer had said.

The Kolkata Police STF had also found Jihadi literature from their possession and their Facebook accounts were being analysed. V Solomon Nesakumar, joint CP of Kolkata Police STF had revealed that the terrorists were using their social media accounts for radicalising Muslims and fuelling terrorist activities in India. A handwritten diary containing names and numbers of important JMB members were also found in possession of the nabbed terrorists, he said. In the recent years, a number of JMB operatives, including Indians were arrested from West Bengal. The JMB, which carried out a terror attack at a popular cafe in Dhaka in 2016 in which 22 people, including 17 foreigners, were killed, is trying to spread its tentacles in India, the NIA had said in 2019.

With inputs from agencies