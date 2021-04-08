NIA Arrests 'temple Attack Conspirator' Terrorist Shahid Naveed From Jammu

In another major success, terrorist Shahid Naveed has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Jammu. Naveed's arrest came days after the Union Government handed over case of conspiracy to target religious places in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources in NIA while confirming the development told Republic Media Network that the arrest was made in connection with conspiracy which was hatched to target religious places in Mendhar by hurling grenades.

“Shahid Naveed is linked to terror outfit JKGF (Jammu and Kashmir Gaznavi Force), an offshoot of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) and was part of the conspiracy of hurling grenades on the religious places in Mendhar,” sources in NIA said.

The conspiracy to target religious places in Jammu and Kashmir was hatched by him along with another terrorist Sher Ali and all this was done under the directions from Pakistani terror handler 'Sultan'. “Naved also smuggled pistols and IEDs to Indian side via LoC sitting abroad and had felicitated the movement of two terrorists killed in Poshana area of Surankote in December, 2020,” sources said.

The case pertains to the arrest of one person and recovery of 6 hand grenades along with other incriminating documents in Mendhar on 27 December, 2020. Subsequently, two more were arrested by J&K Police and arms, ammunition, explosives and 300 gms of heroin were recovered from their possession. Earlier on February 17, the police arrested Sher Ali from Jammu Airport. Sher Ali was main coordinator and facilitator of terrorist activities of various terrorist groups involving facilitating infiltration of terrorists, smuggling of arms and ammunition, narcotics from POJK to Indian Territory from Balakote area of Poonch district.

“Sitting aboard, Sher Ali was involved in sending two Pakistan terrorists from Dabbi area of Balakote Sector on 24/25 of Nov. 2020 at the behest of Pakstani handler Sultan. The two terrorists of JK Gazanavi force were later killed in an encounter on 13th of December-2020 in Poshana area of Surankote. Sher Ali also smuggled arms and ammunition which included three pistols and One IED besides other ammunition through Balakote Sector in Mendhar district Poonch,” Police statement said on February 17, 2020.

“Sher Ali was also involved in drug smuggling along with smuggling of arms and ammunitions and 2 Kgs heroine worth approximately Rs 8 crores in the international market were also recovered from this terror network which was meant to be used for terror financing,” statement added.

Image Credits: Representative Image/Republic World

